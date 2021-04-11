You Are More Likely To Stay Together If You Do This With Your Significant Other

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

According to the research, there is one behavior that is a good predictor of a forever type of love: laughter.

For couples who divorced on average 13.9 years after they were married, it was the absence of laughter that predicted the end of their bond..

In the early stages of a marriage, anger and contempt are highly toxic.

In the later phases of intimate relations, it is the dearth of laughter that leads individuals to part ways.

Partners who can giggle, joke around and harmlessly pick at each other tend to have more success than those who keep it too serious.

Happy couples tease a lot when they’re in conflict and they tease in these really goofy.

