News
HomeNews

Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic Culture’

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Hillary Clinton Speaks at NABJNAHJ Joint Conference

Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Image

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) does not want to see network giant CBS stop short with the firing of two executives accused of racist and abusive behavior.

Pressure from NABJ led CBS to suspend CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and SVP of News David Friend in January.

“After multiple meetings with CBS leadership about these allegations and our calling for the firing of Dunn and Friend in January, NABJ encourages the company to use this opportunity to immediately bring in permanent leadership, policies and procedures that will transform its reported toxic culture into one that promotes and demands diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at every level of operations at its networks and owned and operated stations,” NABJ Vice President-Broadcast Ken Lemon said in a statement.

The journalist association said CBS needs to prioritize implementing a strategy to have DEI in place within the media organization. 

NABJ wants CBS to establish meaningful actions showing a “commitment to eradicate and uproot the type of egregious behavior and practices that countless employees around the country have reported and experienced for years.” The association called for such actions to be documented publicly. 

A Los Angeles Times investigation found reports that Dunn and Friend obstructed hiring of Black reporters and bullying women managers. The Los Angeles Times also uncovered a Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission complaint alleging “racist, sexist, homophobic and discriminatory comments.” 

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of their experiences. “As journalists, we should always stand for transparency and openness,” said NABJ Executive Director Drew Berry in January. “The public counts on us to bring light to such situations, whether in government, corporate America or other areas that impact the communities we serve. Media companies are not immune from such scrutiny.”

Generally considered a normal business practice, nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) have come under scrutiny as a way to cover up abusive behavior. While it may be understandable for a company to not want former employees sharing their trade secrets, using the forms to hide bad behavior only allows for toxic cultures to persist. 

Justice League’s Ray Fisher initially said an NDA prevented him from elaborating on abuse experienced by Joss Whedon. Fisher recently confirmed he was no longer bound by an NDA.

Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic Culture’  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 2 days ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 2 days ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 2 days ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 3 days ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close