Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

Amanda Gorman has been making her rounds since her time on the stage of the 2021 inauguration. The award-winning writer, poet, activist, and IMG model gave style and grace on Vogue Magazine’s May issue.

In a post to Instagram she wrote, “The first poet ever on the cover of @voguemagazine . I am eternally grateful & do not expect to be the last—for what is poetry if not beauty?

What a joy to do this cover while wearing a piece designed by groundbreaking Black designer @virgilabloh that honors my heritage. It was a dream to be photographed by the indomitable @annieleibovitz & styled by @gabriellak_j who literally would carry me on her back & forth between set. Wow, my hands are shaking with love. This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it is truly for all of you, both named and unseen, who lift me up 🕊🦋

Love,

Amanda”

Gorman wore a custom piece designed by Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections. In a separate Instagram post, Abloh shared his inspiration behind her gown. “long story short, this look from the last men’s 𝓛.𝓥. show was inspired by this photo my Ghanaian 🇬🇭✨ Mom gave me of my Grandmother Madem Hellen Dei Ashie. the slide after that is me at age 17 at Elmina Castle, site of the “Door of no Return” for context. all in all, moral of the story is… every ones a writer. and the world make more sense the more stories get told.⁣”

Gorman’s Vogue cover is the majestic representation that we’ve been waiting to see. I especially love that she was able to collaborate with an African designer to bring the vision of Black excellence to the forefront. What do you think? Doesn’t Amanda Gorman look regal on the May issue of Vogue Magazine?

Amanda Gorman Wore A Custom Virgil Abloh Dress Inspired By His Grandmother On The May Vogue Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

