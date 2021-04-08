Crime
HomeCrime

Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina

The gunman who killed five people, including a prominent doctor in South Carolina, his wife, and two grandchildren, was former NFL player Phillip Adams, according to the AP.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
San Francisco 49ers 2011 Headshots

Source: Handout / Getty

The suspect who shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, 33, according to the Associated Press, who spoke with an anonymous source.

On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their two grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, claimed Adams was being treated by Lesslie who lived near Adams’ parents. The source also stated that Adams killed himself after midnight on Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon.

Other fatalities included a maintenance worker, a 38-year-old man named James Lewis. Police discovered Lewis’ body outside of the Lesslie’s home, while a sixth person, also a maintenance worker, was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds.”

York County Sherriff spokesperson Trent Faris said authorities were called to the Lesslie home around 4:45 p.m on Wednesday where they discovered the bodies. Police then searched for hours until they located Adams in a nearby home. He reportedly took his life as police surrounded the home.

Authorities are still investigating the motive.

Adams was a NFL cornerback for six teams, including the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Jets, and the Atlanta Falcons during his five seasons in the league. His last season was in 2015.

During his career he suffered two concussions over the course of three games in 2012, a groin injury, and a broken left ankle in 2010. He had recently moved back to Rock Hill after living in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Adams was drafted to the NFL in 2010 after attending South Carolina State University, a historically Black college.

Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams spoke through the devastation of losing his son during an interview with WCNC on Thursday.

“I don’t think he ever did anybody any harm,” he said. “All I can say is we pray for the family. He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO: 

More Than A Historic First, Tishaura Jones’ Win Shows the Power of Building With Community

#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting Georgia’s Voter Suppression Law

North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis Hiring Announcement

UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis Said He's 'Proud' His Wife Is White And We Are Confusion

12 photos Launch gallery

UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis Said He's 'Proud' His Wife Is White And We Are Confusion

Continue reading UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis Said He’s ‘Proud’ His Wife Is White And We Are Confusion

UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis Said He's 'Proud' His Wife Is White And We Are Confusion

[caption id="attachment_4136387" align="alignnone" width="926"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] Hubert Davis, the new men's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, was officially introduced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that went all the way to the left after he randomly interjected he was "proud" to have a white wife. Davis, 50, will succeed newly retired head coach Roy Williams and spoke to a pool of reporters on Tuesday. And all was well...until it wasn't. Instead of focusing on the fact that Davis made history as the school's first Black head coach, Davis' uplifting of his wife overshadowed the moment. "It is significant...it's significant that I'm African American and I'm the head coach here. It's significant," he said when asked about the historic moment. But the train started going off the track with his next statement: "I know that in terms of Division 1 head coaches all around the country, only 26 percent of the head coaches are compromised by minorities, specifically African-Americans. I know that it is significant that I'm fourth African-American head coach in any sport in the history of North Carolina. I'm very proud to be African American. But I'm also very proud that my wife is white, and I'm very proud that my three beautiful, unbelievable kids are a combination of both of us," Davis said. https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1379544365383704578   Social media users quickly gathered Davis together over the strange statement. The Black delegation immediately wanted nothing to do with this part of the narrative. In our best Tyra Banks impression: "We were all rooting for you!" https://twitter.com/StayGoldenBliss/status/1379568569793531909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379568569793531909%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.totalprosports.com%2F2021%2F04%2F06%2Ftar-heels-new-head-coach-hubert-davis-randomly-says-hes-proud-to-have-a-white-wife-during-press-conference-video%2F Davis, a former first-round draft for the Knicks, spent six seasons in the NBA with different teams until he retired in 2004, later went on to be an ESPN analyst. Davis is also a former Tar Heel and played on the men's team under legendary UNC Coach Dean Smith from 1988-1992. He helped the team win two ACC championships and competed in the 1991 Final Four. Davis worked as an assistant coach under Williams for nine seasons, ESPN reports, and was picked from a large field of candidates and UNC alumni including UNC assistant coach Steve Robinson, Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Wes Miller, head coach at UNC-Greensboro, and King Rice. "I wanted this job," Davis said Tuesday. "I've always wanted to be a head coach. I just have always wanted to be a head coach -- only here." https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1379168010494115843?s=20 "I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this program," Davis said after his hiring was announced on Monday. "I would not be here without Coach Dean Smith, Coach Bill Guthridge and Coach Roy Williams; they taught me so much -- and I'm eager to walk their path in my shoes and with my personality. I also would not be here without Chancellor [Kevin] Guskiewicz and Bubba Cunningham. I appreciate their faith in me and I look forward to working closely with them." Check out some of the most hilarious and thought-provoking takes on Davis proclamation below.  

Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian TravQue
 7 hours ago
04.09.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then She Shut It Down
 14 hours ago
04.09.21
Zone: Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger Than ‘SNL'”
 16 hours ago
04.09.21
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 2 days ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 2 days ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 2 days ago
04.08.21
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close