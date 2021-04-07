Jack Hanna’s Family Reveals He Has Dementia in a Letter Addressed to His Fans

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Hanna, also known as “Jungle Jack,” has become a popular fixture in the world of pop culture not only in Ohio, but worldwide thanks to roles as zoo director, wildlife advocate and television personality.

Now, it is revealed in a letter on April 7 from members of his family addresses to fans and followers that Hanna “has been diagnosed with dementia.” That letter has been published on all of his social media accounts.

A letter from the Hanna Family pic.twitter.com/ewuNYa0ReG — Jack Hanna (@JungleJackHanna) April 7, 2021

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through. And yes – he still wears his khakis at home,” the letter said.

Hanna had started his time with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium beginning in 1978 as their director. He served in that role until 1992, when he transitioned into the role of director emeritus before retiring from the attraction last year.

It was during his early years at the Columbus Zoo that Hanna started making television appearances, starting with the local show ‘Hanna’s Ark’ on WBNS-TV in the early 1980’s.

He would later become a fixture on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Maury’ and the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’ among other programs when he would bring out some of his animals along with him.

Of course, Hanna is well-known for his three television shows – ‘Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild,’ ‘Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown’ and ‘Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures,’ which remains popular right now even in reruns.

It was all part of his efforts during the span of his career to connect “people and wildlife because he has always believed that having people see and experience animals is key to engaging them in more impactful conservation efforts,” as the letter mentioned.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Shannon Finney and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ABC Photo Archives and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Jack Hanna’s Family Reveals He Has Dementia in a Letter Addressed to His Fans was originally published on wzakcleveland.com