Beauty
HomeBeauty

Teyana Taylor Shares Her Go To Beauty Concoction That Keeps Her Skin Moisturized

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Monot : Guests - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Beyond Teyana Taylor’s powerful voice and undeniable swag, is her perfectly structured face. The singer, director, producer, and actress’ high check bones, almond-shaped eyes, and smooth skin are the reasons why she is high demand to represent various skincare brands.

The 33-year-old mother of 2 admits to using a combination of beauty products to help keep her flawless. In the past she’s plugged Urban RX, and she’s recently collaborated with the Olay Body Cleansing brand. Whatever she’s using, I want to add to my daily regimen.

In a discussion with Bustle, Taylor revealed that she also likes to experiment and create her own products that enhance her skin. “I mix essential oils with a little bit of olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, plus vitamin E oil or vitamin E cream,” she said. “I put it in a little cake mix bowl and stir it, and it’s the best [for moisture]. My friends always want a jar of my concoctions.”

At-home DIY beauty mixtures are known to moisturize the skin while giving it a healthy glow. I’m a huge fan of them because it helps me have a full understanding of what’s going on my skin. I’m going to take a page out of Taylor’s book and recreate this skin concoction. In the meanwhile, what do you think? Does Teyana Taylor serve skincare goals?

 

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To Love Themselves Without Makeup

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love

Teyana Taylor Gifts Taraji P. Henson A PrettyLittleThing X Teyana Fashion Box And Serves Body-Ody!

 

Teyana Taylor Shares Her Go To Beauty Concoction That Keeps Her Skin Moisturized  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 10 hours ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 17 hours ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 20 hours ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 20 hours ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 1 day ago
04.08.21
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 2 days ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close