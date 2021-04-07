Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

The fall from grace for Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson is now affecting his endorsements.

On Wednesday (April 7), Nike announced it suspended its endorsement deal with Watson, calling the numerous sexual misconduct allegations levied against him “disturbing.” Additionally, Beats By Dre, who entered into a partnership with Watson when he was drafted by the Texans in 2017, has ended its relationship with him.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

To date, 22 civil suits, mostly from massage therapists have been filed against Watson alleging misconduct and in some instances sexual assault from 2020 to 2021. The Houston Police Department also is investigating a criminal complaint against Watson and released a statement on April 2, writing, “Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

In a press conference on Tuesday (April 6), three of Watson’s 22 accusers went public. Ashley Solis, the first woman to accuse Watson, said she suffers from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” due to the alleged sexual assault which took place in March 2020. She asks the quarterback be held accountable for his alleged actions against her and others.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy,” Solis said. “Unfortunately, we know that good guys can do terrible things.”

Watson as well as his attorney, Rusty Hardin have denied the allegations.

RELATED: 18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was Never Inappropriate

Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 10 hours ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 18 hours ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 20 hours ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 20 hours ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 21 hours ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 1 day ago
04.08.21
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 2 days ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close