DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled

Prayers continue to go up for Dark Man X.

TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-DMX-CELEBRITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

DMX is still fighting for his life. With overwhelming support from fans, family and friends, the Yonkers rapper remains on life support with critical brain function tests scheduled to occur on Wednesday (April 7).

According to TMZ, Dark Man X is still in a coma. Varying unconfirmed reports say he is in a vegetative state.

Per the rapper’s manager, Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, the state of his health hasn’t changed much in recent days. Reportedly, when X was hospitalized on Friday night (April 2), his brain was without oxygen for almost a half hour. Per his longtime lawyer Murray Richman, DMX suffered a heart attack.

The battery of tests will be to determine how much brain activity he still has.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma,” said Rifkind in a statement. “There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”

DMX is in the ICU in White Plains Hospital in New York. A vigil is being maintained outside of the facility as the culture continues to hope DMX is able to recover.

X’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons attended the prayer vigil hosted by the Ruff Ryders outside the hospital on April 5, 2021 and the rapper and actor’s children were also able to go see their father. According to Vlad TV, X has tested positive for COVID-19. However, XXL has since refuted that allegation.

See the formal statement from DMX’s family right here.

This story is developing. 

DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close