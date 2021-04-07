Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock T is filling for Da Brat and he’s got everything going on in The Hot Spot.  We’re still sending our prayers out to DMX and we have the current state of his condition.

Cardi B shared in a recent interview XXL how she feels about getting what she owes in the industry and a Kanye West Netflix documentary is coming to our screens soon.

 

[caption id="attachment_960174" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83[/caption] Shaun King wasn’t the only person getting dragged on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar.17). Cardi B decided to check her favorite hater Candace Owens too. Yesterday, the conservative and right-wing author got the attention she wanted from the Bronx rapper after she decided to give her unwanted two cents about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance of their hit single “WAP.”  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The two artists managed to tone down the song for Grammy viewers, but that didn’t stop groups from saying that they were “glorifying prostitution” and people like Candace Owens for criticizing it. During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s problematic show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Owens claimed that she was “terrified” the performance was leading to the  “weakening of American society” and the “end of an empire.” https://twitter.com/NikkiMcR/status/1371620830015332355?s=20 Instead of just flaming Owens, Cardi B instead thanked Owens for all of the free press she was giving the songwriting in a tweet, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.” The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further thanked Owens for giving her performance more airtime, giving her numbers a push, and contributing to YouTube views. Owens, of course, reacted and responded to Cardi B’s tweets, saying, “You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.” https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1371922803969163266?s=20 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1371947132165496834?s=20  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).   Cardi B is no stranger to conservative hate. The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has had to clap back at haters since “WAP” was first released, with critics labeling the song vulgar, degrading, antifeminist while not keeping the same energy with male music artists. In one final parting shot to Owens, Cardi B accurately tweeted “Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1371912765896413184?s=20 While Cardi B did have time for Owens, she didn’t waste too much energy on her, and that’s fine because Twitter definitely didn’t hesitate to clown Owens. You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 SEE ALSO: 2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances SEE ALSO: Candace Owens Starts Ugly Internet Beef With Cardi B, Fans React HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

