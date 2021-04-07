What’s Trending: Excuses People Give For Not Getting The COVID Vaccine… [WATCH]

As time goes on, people are deciding to either get vaccinated or not. A lot of African-American people are apprehensive of getting the vaccine either due to history or not trusting the health care system. For today’s What’s Trending, the show discusses reasons why people are choosing to not get the COVID vaccine. Hear listeners share why they’re not getting it or the excuses people are giving for not choosing the vaccine.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line
1. Absolutely ridiculous.
1 of 9
Charles Barkley really just said that the NBA players need to be moved to the front of the line for the vaccine because they pay taxes and give money to charity??? pic.twitter.com/X7yNs6NhC5— jas. ✨ (@jasredlights) January 15, 2021
2. Interesting take.
2 of 9
If cancel culture was a real thing, we wouldn't have to listen to Charles Barkley every week. pic.twitter.com/dG1BSGD9Xt— David Ruffin (@ReallyJSanders) January 15, 2021
3. True
3 of 9
Charles Barkley is funny at times but he is a very dangerous human being.— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 15, 2021
The nonsense he talks is wicked.
4. He sure did sound like he was drunk lol
4 of 9
... Is Charles Barkley drunk? pic.twitter.com/RC2cKik5q6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 15, 2021
5. Yup
5 of 9
society has progressed beyond the need to have charles barkley offer his opinion on anything https://t.co/8cR7h0R6tI— adrian 2: still postin’ (@crawf34) January 15, 2021
6. The accuracy.
6 of 9
Charles Barkley giving his take on NBA players jumping to the front of the line to get a COVID vaccine pic.twitter.com/XUkCrfvP4D— Richard R. Waithe, PharmD (@richard_waithe) January 15, 2021
7. LOL
7 of 9
Charles Barkley when a poor person asks him for a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tfUPGAVeCH— Clayton Improta (@claytonotcletus) January 15, 2021
8.
8 of 9
Charles Barkley is one of the better examples that cancel culture doesn't actually exist.— Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) January 15, 2021
9.
9 of 9
Christian wood just said that charles barkley is "a boomer, and should go learn to code"— Frasey Anthony (@SteveMerkle9) January 15, 2021
What’s Trending: Excuses People Give For Not Getting The COVID Vaccine… [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com