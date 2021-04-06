Movies
Home

The First Trailer For Netflix’s New Drama “Monster” Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Jeffrey Wright Is Here

The Anthony Madler drama is based on the award-winning novel of the same by Walter Dean Myers.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Netflix is demanding all of our time this year. 

Tuesday (Apr.6), the streaming giant shared the first trailer from its newest drama, Monster. The film is a part of Netflix’s plan to release a new movie every week in 2021. The Anthony Madler drama is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers. The movie was screened three years ago at Sundance but is now finally making its way into homes.

The film follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr), an honor student who has a passion for photography. His promising life comes crashing down after he is charged with felony murder. The movie details his journey from being a smart, well-liked film student from Harlem to the trials and tribulations of a complex case that puts a strain on his parents, played by Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson that could determine if he is going to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Monster features a stacked cast that also includes Jharrel Jerome (Concrete Cowboy), Jennifer Ehle, Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers (Dope), Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones (Belly), Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie).

The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer handled writing duties. Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Edward Tyler Nahem produced.

Monster launches on Netflix on May 7, you can watch the power trailer below.

Photo: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

The First Trailer For Netflix’s New Drama “Monster” Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Jeffrey Wright Is Here  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 13 hours ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 13 hours ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 18 hours ago
04.07.21
97 items
Songs Sampled From The Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Battle
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why
 2 days ago
04.06.21
How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue
 2 days ago
04.05.21
10 items
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday
 2 days ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo
 2 days ago
04.05.21
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 4 days ago
04.04.21
Photos
Close