Sprayground’s Latest Limited Edition Backpack Is Right On Time For 4/20

The exclusive 4/20 backpack will drop online at www.sprayground.com and select boutiques nationwide on April 20th, 2021.

Source: Sprayground / Weed Island

With the stigma around marijuana disappearing across the country and 4/20 quickly approaching, Sprayground has decided to drop a limited version of its popular backpack that stoners everywhere will appreciate.

Monday (Apr.5), the global backpack and influential streetwear brand announced it would be dropping a limited edition bag called “Weed Island” for 4/20, the stoner holiday celebrated across the globe. The bag features a cannabis leaf on a beach canvas background allowing stoners to showcase their love for marijuana.

Source: Sprayground / Weed Island

The limited-edition bag will also continue to accommodate the person who is always on the go by including Sprayground’s signature features like designated partitions for USB sticks, wires and cables, laptops, and other accessories securely stored in zipped compartments.

Source: Sprayground / Weed Island

Speaking about the new bag, Sprayground founder and creative director David Ben David added:

“We had a lot of fun creating this backpack. 4/20 is a big part of our community, so I wanted to design something that spoke to them on a personal level – this backpack does just that, and I’m excited for fans to get their hands on one before they’re all gone!” 

Now, if you miss out on the Weed Island backpack, don’t fret. Sprayground is already hard at work on a “smell-proof” backpack set to launch sometime in the fall. Something weed enthusiasts could definitely use.

The exclusive 4/20 backpack will drop online at www.sprayground.com and select boutiques nationwide on April 20th, 2021.

Photo: Sprayground / Weed Island

Sprayground’s Latest Limited Edition Backpack Is Right On Time For 4/20  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

