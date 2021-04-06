News
’60 Minutes’ Report On Florida’s Vaccine Rollout Spotlights Equity Concerns For Black Communities

Black lawmakers from the Sunshine State served as the voice of their constituents in a new report by "60 Minutes," detailing vaccine equity concerns in Black and brown communities.

Weeks after Publix donated $100,000 to a political action committee (PAC) supporting his re-election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the grocery an exclusive right to distribute vaccinations in Palm Beach County, according to a report by CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Looking at vaccine equity in the Sunshine State, “60 Minutes” highlighted how the governor’s decision further exacerbated vaccine access for Black people in the state.

Both Publix and DeSantis refuted the claims made in the story.

During the segment, State Rep. Omari J. Hardy said that Black and other people of color bore the pandemic’s full brunt, but did not have the same access to the vaccine.

Hardy said the focus on vaccine mistrust among Black and other people of color obscured equity issues. 

Palm Beach Mayor Keith James echoed Hardy’s sentiments and told “60 Minutes” that the initial vaccine rollout favored a neighboring wealthy community. The county health director apologized for what they called a “miscommunication,” but James said that kind of mistake never benefits poor people. James also recounted an instance where board members and donors to a local senior home received vaccinations, instead of going to the residents.

Organizers like Tammy Jackson-Moore have worked with seniors in the Glades community to make vaccine appointments. She said the switch to having vaccines through Publix posed an issue as there was no Publix in the community.

Representing District 6, which includes the Glades, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay echoed the equity concerns. The Glades is majority Black and Latino and over 40% of the population lives in poverty. McKinlay is credited with helping to get a vaccine location setup in the Glade community of Pahokee.

Monday afternoon, McKinlay pushed back on the Palm Beach County Mayor’s claims the 60 Minute story was “inaccurate.” McKinlay said the governor claimed he spoke to everyone in the county, and he did not. She also explained that the mayor said the governor’s staff asked the meeting between the governor and the mayor be kept private.

A March investigation by a local West Palm Beach news outlet found people were traveling to the Pahokee site from outside of the Glades area.

The news comes after months of criticism of the governor for failing to ensure vaccine equity. Local elected officials and doctors have been calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to prioritize vaccine equity since the vaccines were first made available to the state. DeSantis has also been accused of using the vaccines to position himself for re-election next year. 

Confronted by “60 Minutes” at an event, DeSantis denied any “pay for play” in the January contract with Publix. He also claims he shifted vaccines to Publix after consulting “all the folks in Palm Beach County,” but McKinlay told “60 Minutes” he did not speak to her. 

Last month, a developer who donated to DeSantis and Manatee County commissioner who donated helped arrange a vaccine event that was available only to people of two wealthy zip codes. News reports indicate that texts showed that the developer and the commissioner wanted to use the event to bolster DeSantis’ image. 

Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that White people in Florida received a greater share of the vaccination than their population share. The report showed that white people received 80% of the vaccinations but only account for 40% of all COVID-19 cases and 56% of the deaths. By contrast 

“This is a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Hardy told “60 Minutes.” “Someone shouldn’t have a better chance to survive because they have money or because they can write a check to someone, or because they have access to powerful people.”

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a permanent impression on the White House reporter pool on Thursday, after she was forced to give a short lesson on manners. Fudge instantly became the walking example of "say you were raised in a Black household, without saying you were raised in a Black household," after she greeted the pool of reporters to no response. "Good Morning," Fudge says thanking White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai for the floor. After pausing in confusion, Fudge repeated herself, to which instantly the reporters responded. "Oh, thank you," Fudge said back with a smile. "I was wondering if I was in this room by myself." The Grio's White House correspondent April Ryan captured the moment in real time inside of the press room. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMmtRE4joYw/ Black Twitter instantly enjoyed a good "ki" off of the moment, knowing full well how it feels to be on the receiving end of quick read. If you've ever been in the presence of Black aunties or Black elders Fudge's response was all too familiar. Some social media users began googling Fudge to see if she once taught elementary school during her career. The Senate confirmed Fudge last week with a vote of 66-34. She's the second Black woman to lead the department, following Patricia Harris who was appointed HUD Secretary under President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Prior to, Fudge served in the House representing the state of Ohio after she was elected in 2008. Fudge also served as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Stepping in to lead HUD after Ben Carson, Fudge said her priorities will revolve around eliminating discriminatory housing practices and equity measures to increase Black homeownership, as well as providing assistance for homeowners or renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Fudge's sorors from Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., a historically Black founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913, also praised her leadership and no-nonsense sensibility. https://twitter.com/sarafj57/status/1372744904133074946?s=20 One thing's for certain when Fudge ascends the podium again, folks better act right or at least act like they know!

’60 Minutes’ Report On Florida’s Vaccine Rollout Spotlights Equity Concerns For Black Communities  was originally published on newsone.com

