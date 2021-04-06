Style & Fashion
KeKe Palmer Talks Not Seeking Validation And Loving Who She’s Become In The May Issue Of InStyle

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty

KeKe Palmer gives sexy housewives of urban suburbia vibes in the May 2021 issue of InStyle Magazine. Dressed in spring florals, hot shorts, and perfectly-tamed pin curls, the actress gives us a double dose of great style and hair goals.

KeKe’s is never one to hold back, and that was evident in her interview. The transition from a child star to an adult actor can be difficult for most entertainers. The industry expects a wholesome process that looks presentable to the public. The truth is, many struggle with owning who they’re becoming, without conforming to who the entertainment industry decided they should be.

“I got tired of trying to be who everybody wanted me to be,” she told InStyle. “There’s always going to be something that people hate me for, whether it’s wanting me to not be Black, or a woman, or tall, or short, or skinny, or thick. Other people might love me for it, but I don’t want to constantly change who I am for outside validation. That just sounds like hell.”

Focusing on authenticity also helped KeKe come to terms with her long history of acne problems. Since her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome diagnosis, a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels, she has used her platform to get candid about her journey to loving and accepting the skin she’s in. KeKe once revealed that in her teenage years, Tyler Perry offered to send her to the best dermatologist money could buy. Her skincare struggles have been a continuous battle throughout her career.

“I was constantly hiding myself and felt shame about having acne,” she said. “Wearing makeup became a chore because I always had to be ‘on’ wherever I went in case a fan asked me to take a picture; I didn’t have the proper boundaries to say no. So instead of getting to the bottom of my acne and trying to understand it, I was covering it up, trying to be perfect. But you’re never going to get to the nitty-gritty of something when you do a lot of covering up.”

You can read more about KeKe’s upcoming projects, inspiration behind the cover shoot, and how the actress was able to find her light in the May issue of InStyle Magazine.

 

Why KeKe Palmer’s Transparency On Her PCOS Journey Is So Important

Keke Palmer Says Too Much Makeup Is Not The Root To Bad Acne

KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14

 

 

