Sold out Garden Pardi benefits startup tech companies in Indianapolis

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Garden Pardi is the most anticipated party of 2021. 600 tickets to the July party at the Lucas Estate went on sale last week, and the event sold out in less than a minute.

“When I tell you that I hit the refresh to see like, where we were with tickets, when it said sold out, immediately sent a text, and I think I sent that at 8:01,” Kelli Jones said. “No, you actually sent that at eight on the dot,” Jeff Williams recalled.

The anticipation of the first ever summer Garden Pardi comes after the success of Pardi Gras, which took place the last four Februarys before the pandemic. The event that started with a crowd of 400 guests swelled in 2020 to party of 2,500 Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis.

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: