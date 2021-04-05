Social Media
Home

533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online, Here’s How To Check If Your Account Was Affected

"The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India."

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Here Is How You Can Check If Your Facebook Was Data Leaked

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Facebook is definitely the can’t get right of social media mediums.

According to security researcher Alon Gal, the personal data of 533 million Facebook accounts leaked online for free99. Insider has verified several of the leaked records.

“The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India,” Insider reports. “It includes their phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and — in some cases — email addresses.”

The alarming number of accounts that have been leaked isn’t new. Motherboard reported back in January that the information from the same dataset could be purchased portions online through a Telegram bot. Now all of that information is just sitting on the internet for free.

Speaking with Insider, Facebook claimed that the user data was stolen due to a vulnerability it fixed back in 2019, the same spiel it told Motherboard in January. “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” Mark Zuckerberg’s company told BleepingComputer. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

Now, if you’re worried that your account was one of the 533 million caught up in the massive scrape, Troy Hunt has created a free website, Have I Been Pwned, that allows you to check if your email was part of the data breach. Hunt says, “I haven’t seen anything yet to suggest this breach isn’t legit,” and has found about 2.5 million unique email addresses in the data but states  “the greatest impact here is the phone numbers.” He explained it all in a series of tweets.

Hunt has already loaded the leaked emails to Have I Been Pwned. He is considering whether he should do the same with the phone numbers.

Facebook really needs to get it together.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online, Here’s How To Check If Your Account Was Affected  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue
 17 hours ago
04.05.21
10 items
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
 18 hours ago
04.05.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated
 19 hours ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday
 19 hours ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It
 21 hours ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo
 22 hours ago
04.05.21
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 3 days ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 days ago
04.03.21
Photos
Close