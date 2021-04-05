Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly

Bag secured.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bhad Bhabie blackfish

Source: @bhadbhabie / Instagram

It seems Bhad Bhabie is finally cashing out on her celebrity. She said she made a million in a couple of hours after joining OnlyFans.

As spotted on Page Six Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli just hit a lick and you didn’t even know it. On Thursday, April 1 she joined the London based content subscription service. Prior to making the move she teased it with a video of her wearing different lingerie sets. “saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call 🙃 we breaking all the rules 🔥🔥🔥 onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie . See u biches there . LINK IN BIO 😈” she wrote. 

Later that day she returned to her Instagram with receipts, literally. The post in question showed an itemized report of her earnings for the day totaling to a whopping $1,092,762.63. “not bad for 6 hours 🤩 we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record 🥰🥰🥰” the caption read. While she secured the bag some folks were still critical of her 18 year-old body. Other questioned the folks who actually logged on and paid to see a teenager thirst trap. She responded via Instagram Story saying “Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service”.

According to the gossip rag an insider who is allegedly very familiar with the app says she is on track to earn a cool 5 million in her first 24 hours. OnlyFans has yet to comment on the claim that she broke their earnings record for a content creator.

Photo: @bhadbhabie

How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards
 14 hours ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue
 17 hours ago
04.05.21
10 items
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
 18 hours ago
04.05.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated
 19 hours ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday
 19 hours ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It
 21 hours ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo
 22 hours ago
04.05.21
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 3 days ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 days ago
04.03.21
Photos
Close