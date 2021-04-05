Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

While Boosie has some classic tracks under his belt it is his personality that makes his celebrity so unique. We just got another classic Boosie moment when a woman recently mistook him for Flavor Flav.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was travelling last week when a lady, who he had never met before, thought he was the legendary Public Enemy hype man. Given that the “Don’t Believe The Hype” rapper isn’t heralded in the looks department BooPac felt a serious ways. “I was just in the f***ing airport, lady going to talk about ‘Flavor Flav!’” he said angrily. “I don’t look like no damn Flavor Flav, I look like Boosie! That’s why I don’t wear these damn red glasses. Got me fucked up early in the morning… too early in the morning for that shit.” He went on to make it clear that he does not see any resemblance to William Drayton. “Flavor Flav … and I kept walkin’. Flav you can’t fuck with me man. Got me talkin’ bout I look like f***in’ Flavor Flav.”

Flav soon recorded his own version of the video saying that he doesn’t look like Boosie but Boosie looks like him. “Ayo check this out, I’m up here walking through the mall man and motherf***ers is running up to me talking bout Lil Boosie.”. He continued, “I don’t look like Lil Boosie. If anything, Lil Boosie looks like me. I was here first. Nah what I’m saying? Word up.”

Naturally the clips soon went viral and Twitter took time out of their day to explain to Boosie why the comparison is indeed real. You can see some of the most hilarious responses below.

Boosie: they calling me flavor flav!! It’s these damn red glasses Us: pic.twitter.com/mP31YcrYlW — Chanel Mcdonald (@lickitoff) April 3, 2021

I honestly do see the resemblance in boosie and flavor flav 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uJJ4BcRdIU — ꧁|꧂ (@kushmarie_) April 3, 2021

When Flavor Flav and Boosie see each other pic.twitter.com/LkmKZfpSRd — Jiggie (@JiggieJoe) April 3, 2021

Me in the airport if I would’ve heard somebody mistakenly call Boosie Flavor Flav pic.twitter.com/PYC48hH9kB — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) April 3, 2021

PAUSE. I thought Boosie was in his early 50s. 😭 That man is 38. https://t.co/WiERvaBekZ — King Taurus (@TevonBlair) April 3, 2021

Photo:

Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: