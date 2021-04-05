Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Connect For New Collection Dedicated To Black Unity

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Few color schemes are as well known in the Black community as black, green, and red.

The Pan-African flag’s colors are synonymous with empowering Black men and women of all African descent– whether it be African American’s, those of the island, and native Africans. Patta and Tommy Hilfiger are taking the powerful colors to create a capsule collection dedicated to unity.

Tommy’s logo has been reimagined with the three colors, which will be shown across a collection of T-Shirts, hoodies, sweats, jeans, and accessories, thanks to Patta diving deep into the extremely extensive archives to breathe new life into pieces.

The collection, which drops April 9, the lookbook was shot entirely in Lagos, Nigeria, and is backed by a short film beautifully shot by Dafe Oboro.

For those that don’t know, Patta is a Black-owned brand out of the Netherlands, and it was important for the brand’s director Lee Stuart to see themselves properly represented throughout the collection.

“As a Black-owned company from the Netherlands, we wanted the collection to take classic Tommy aesthetics but have them represent where we’re from,” Stuart. “This collection was originally slated for 2020, marking the 100-year anniversary since Marcus Garvey designed this flag. In the end, this flag unites everyone from the African Diaspora.”

For, Patta it was also important that since they were working with such a storied and classic brand, it was important to go back into the archives and find iconic pieces that were forgotten about or reintroduce their favorites to a new generation.

“Tommy Hilfiger is a brand that we have many warm and nostalgic memories of. There are so many directions you can go in their massive archive. We didn’t want to go in the same direction as their previous collaborators, so we mainly picked items from their racing past. The wealth of logos and graphics that are usually incorporated in those items made it fun for us to play around with, and work our messages into,” Stuart added.

You can view the full campaign video above while you wait for the apparel and accessories collection drop on April 9 via their online website, Patta’s mobile app, and in-store at Patta Milano and Patta Amsterdam.

