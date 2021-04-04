Loverman Tips of The Day
Actions People Say Are Normal But Are Actually Abusive

There's no way I'm forgiving him this time

Pulling or shoving

It doesn’t matter how heated an argument becomes, any form of pulling, pushing, or shoving falls beneath the umbrella of abuse.

 

Blocking doors, exits, and pathways

Preventing someone from leaving a location by physically blocking an exit or pathway, taking their keys, or withholding their belongings is considered a form of physical abuse. 

 

Berating and belittling

Verbal abuse is a very real thing and it occurs more often than we care to admit. Verbal abuse can manifest as threats of physical violence, humiliating tirades, name-calling, belittling, degrading comments, and screaming.

 

Stalking, surveilling, and monitoring

The consistent stalking, surveilling, or monitoring of one partner by another can also be considered abuse.

 

Photos
