Snoop Dogg To Be “The Voice’s” Season 20 Mega Mentor

The singing competition show “The Voice” is naming rap legend Snoop Dogg as the season 20 Mega Mentor. Snoop will be joining the show this season, helping coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas advise their performers as they compete in Knockout Rounds starting on April 19th. Snoop is the first rapper to ever serve as a mentor on the show and as a producer and performer. He’ll also help coach the four singers saved during the Battle Rounds as they prepare for the four-way knockout, competing for the last spot in the live shows.

(Source-People.com)

