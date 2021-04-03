Indy
HomeIndy

The MLK Center needs community support to renovate building, serve more children

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A community center on Indy’s north side that serves as a safe place for children to learn and work needs help reaching a big goal.

The MLK Center is raising money for renovations in order to expand and upgrade their building that’s currently at full capacity.

“Since 2015 we’ve spent more than $150,000 on maintenance. So that’s money that could be paying for programming, be spent on children and after school programming, and working on our partnership with Tarkington Park, Executive Director Allison Luthe said.

The MLK Center is located at 40th and Illinois Streets in the Butler Tarkington community. The building is the former AAA Hoosier Motor Club, according to Luthe, and was built in 1962.

“The HVAC system is original to the building and it’s either on or off, it’s either hot or cold,” she said. “We need new windows that aren’t drafty, that you can’t see outside in between the windows.”

Luthe hopes they can receive enough donations to raise $1 Million. If they do, the United Way of Central Indiana offers matching funds up to 50% through its Capital Projects Fund, which is enabled by support from the Lilly Endowment.

Read more from WRTV here

 

Allison Luthe , Indianapolis , INDY News , MLK Center , MLK center renovations , Tarkington Park , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 7 hours ago
04.03.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 7 hours ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 day ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 1 day ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 1 day ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 2 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 3 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 3 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close