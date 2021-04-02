Sports
HomeSports

Kevin Durant Slapped With $50,000 Fine For Homophobic & Derogatory Jabs He Sent To Michael Rapaport Cost Him $50,000

Earlier in the week, Rapaport shared a screenshot of the messages Durant sent him in his Instagram DMs, which "included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs."

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kevin Durant Fined $50K For Social Media Exchange With Michael Rapaport

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

The back and forth between Kevin Durant and actor/ culture vulture Michael Rapaport will cost the Brooklyn Nets superstar some coins.

ESPN reports that the NBA has fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media”  during his back and forth with the actor. Earlier in the week, Rapaport shared a screenshot of the messages Durant sent him in his Instagram DMs, which “included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs.”

Nets Coach Steve Nash said the organization spoke with Durant about the language he used during the exchange with Rapaport. The star apologized Thursday (Apr.1) during a press conference.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant told the media. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Twitter is not feeling the NBA’s decision comparing the amount he was fined to Meyer Leonard’s fine he received for using an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty during a live stream.

We are sure the fine won’t even make a dent in Durant’s account, but we still understand why folks are rolling their eyes at the action the league decided to take.

The fully-loaded Nets have been flourishing and are currently in the first place with a 34-15 record despite Durant missing the past 21 games with a hamstring injury. He averaged 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season in his limited action on the court.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Kevin Durant Slapped With $50,000 Fine For Homophobic & Derogatory Jabs He Sent To Michael Rapaport Cost Him $50,000  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 16 hours ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 21 hours ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 21 hours ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 2 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 2 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 3 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 3 days ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 4 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close