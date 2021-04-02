Kevin Durant Slapped With $50,000 Fine For Homophobic & Derogatory Jabs He Sent To Michael Rapaport Cost Him $50,000

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The back and forth between Kevin Durant and actor/ culture vulture Michael Rapaport will cost the Brooklyn Nets superstar some coins.

ESPN reports that the NBA has fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media” during his back and forth with the actor. Earlier in the week, Rapaport shared a screenshot of the messages Durant sent him in his Instagram DMs, which “included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs.”

Nets Coach Steve Nash said the organization spoke with Durant about the language he used during the exchange with Rapaport. The star apologized Thursday (Apr.1) during a press conference.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant told the media. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Twitter is not feeling the NBA’s decision comparing the amount he was fined to Meyer Leonard’s fine he received for using an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty during a live stream.

Kevin Durant called Michael Rapaport a Cum guzzler and got fined the same amount that Meyers Leonard got for saying a racial slur unserious league https://t.co/ue3RRxkDI2 — Henry 🦦 (@BucketsByTatum) April 2, 2021

So, this man is fined because Michael Rapaport can't have a private conversation without continuing to grift off of Black proximity without questioning or reproach? Oh. Okay. https://t.co/QbiwpvAYVe — Bärí A. Williams, Esq. (@BariAWilliams) April 2, 2021

We are sure the fine won’t even make a dent in Durant’s account, but we still understand why folks are rolling their eyes at the action the league decided to take.

NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for profane Twitter messages to Michael Rapaport Kevin Durant's bank account: pic.twitter.com/W5yKZx8spD — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) April 2, 2021

The fully-loaded Nets have been flourishing and are currently in the first place with a 34-15 record despite Durant missing the past 21 games with a hamstring injury. He averaged 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season in his limited action on the court.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty

