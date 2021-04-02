Arts & Entertainment
Plot Twist: Author & Producer Miasha Coleman Discusses Turning ‘Secret Society’ Book Into Movie

Miasha Coleman is serving all types of #BlackGirlMagic!

Entering her 15th year anniversary of her debut novel, Secret Society, Coleman inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video to release her self-made film based on the book starring newcomers Reyna Love and Erica Pinkett.

“I can’t wait for y’all to see what [they] bring to this movie!” Coleman wrote on Instagram celebrating the movie’s release. “These girls put everything they had on the screen. Mark my words, they goin’ take off [sic].”

About Secret Society:

Celess and Tina play the game too well, and they’re winning too. But when the secret they both share comes out, that same shovel that got them out of the dirt could very well bury them. Secret Society is a first of it’s kind: a cautionary tale filled with high fashion, high lifestyle, and even higher drama. This movie will have your eyes glued to the screen to find out the jaw dropping secret.

In an interview with Black America Web correspondent Persia Nicole, Miasha Coleman discusses what the “secret society” is, how she chose her star-studded cast that also includes Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Vince De Paul, Tray Chaney and more. Press play up top to watch the conversation and peep the explosive movie trailer below!

Secret Society, which debuted on April 2, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Check it out and let us know what you think!

