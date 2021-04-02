Celebrity News
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’

Tom Cruise might've been the last samurai, but a Yasuke was the first Black one...

Yasuke

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

When it comes to Black samurai, heads may quickly think of the likes of the Wu-Tang Clan or Afro Samurai, but in a new anime Netflix is about to put us on to the legend of Yasuke, an actual Black samurai who lived in Japan during the 16th century.

Yasuke

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Starring LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of “the legendary Black samurai” in the anime series, Yasuke, the six-episode season will delve into the story of the simple boatsman turned sword-wielding warrior. Judging from the synopsis provided by the Netflix press release, the LeSean Thomas created series looks like it’s going to be all kinds of entertaining as it is enlightening.

The tale is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. 

The trailer for the upcoming anime series is an enticing mix of action, inspiration, and a touch of racism (it is about a Black man living in 16th century Japan). Though the series is based on the actual story of Yasuke, seeing samurai demons and floating human beings lets you know they will add some spice to the series for entertainment sake. We not mad though.

Check out the trailer for Yasuke below and let us know if you’ll be binge-watching this when it drops on April 29th.

LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

