Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”

The New Orleans lyricist lent kind words to the Chicago designer and producer via Twitter, encouraging West to "Flame On" in short.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West is undergoing a public divorce and facing increased scrutiny due to his personal beliefs and political aspirations. Jay Electronica lent some kind words to the Chicago designer and producer via Twitter, encouraging West to “Flame On” in short.

On Wednesday (March 31), the mystifying New Orleans rapper shared played the role of cheerleader to his musical peer in West across a pair of tweets.

“@kanyewest from afar, seems like Almighty God is putting His final touches on His Mighty Sword (you). I would imagine the pain is intense. After this though, you unstoppable. Flame on King! and as for the rest of em, my mom would just say “well Son, f*ckem,” Electronica began via Twitter.

Electronica added, “@kanyewest I literally CANT WAIT so see your next Beautiful moves and offerings. Thank you for all of the Beautiful ones you’ve given us thus far.”

While West hasn’t responded to Electronica as of yet, the A Written Testimony artist continued to tweet, writing, “T H I S I S T H E W A Y .” in the following tweet but was not addressed to anyone.

A quick scan of West’s Twitter page shows that he hasn’t tweeted since last November, displaying that he voted in last year’s presidential election, presumably for himself.

Around that same time, Electronica shared a teaser regarding a track he did with West on his long-shelved and then-released Act II: The Patents of Nobility album. Electronica mentioned that he’d needed to get clearance to release the song with West’s feature but later walked back the utterance by tweeting “That was cap” in a now-deleted message.

Photo:

Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 10 hours ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 15 hours ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 15 hours ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 16 hours ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 1 day ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 2 days ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 3 days ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close