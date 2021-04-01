The Best Parts Of Being In A New Relationship

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Getting to know someone new

Still thinking your partner is perfect

When you first meet someone, their flaws are usually not so apparent. You haven’t uncovered their tiny annoyances and for the most part, you’re only seeing what they want you to see.

Infatuation

Before true love sets in, most people experience feelings of infatuation towards a new partner.

Being carefree

After you’ve been together for a while, your shared responsibilities will inevitably take over. For this reason, the carefree nature of new couples is something longed for by couples who have been together for a while.

Sex

New relationship sex is usually bomb because it’s naturally passionate and intense. The allure of being with someone new is enough so you don’t really have to try too hard to spice things up or make it exciting.

