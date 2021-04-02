Google To Invest Nearly $30M To Fight Fake News

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Google says it will set aside close to 30-million dollars for a new group looking to fight online misinformation and fake news.

In a blog post, the company announced the money will go to the European Media and Information fund.

It will support multiple organizations’ work to increase media literacy skills, support fact-checkers, and aid research into how to fight online misinformation.

Google’s investment comes as tech companies have been in hot water for their perceived role in the quick rise of fake news online.

