News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Google To Invest Nearly $30M To Fight Fake News

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Life In Dublin During COVID-19 Lockdown

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

Google says it will set aside close to 30-million dollars for a new group looking to fight online misinformation and fake news.

In a blog post, the company announced the money will go to the European Media and Information fund.

It will support multiple organizations’ work to increase media literacy skills, support fact-checkers, and aid research into how to fight online misinformation.

Google’s investment comes as tech companies have been in hot water for their perceived role in the quick rise of fake news online.

 

Google , Google To Invest Nearly $30M To Fight Fake News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 1 day ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 2 days ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 3 days ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 3 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 4 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 4 days ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close