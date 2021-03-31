Celebrity News
Home

Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Today, HelloBeautiful celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual celebration is held to uplift members of the Trans and Non-binary community around the world. Although we’ve sparked an open conversation around trans and non-binary lives, there is so much more work that needs to be done.

Yesterday, Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook, Maxine Williams and activist and actress, Dominique Jackson  had an open discussion on Instagram Live where they talked about Dominique’s mainstream success with Pose, her Trinbagonian upbringing, her experience as a Black trans woman in the entertainment industry, and the violence that trans individuals face daily.

Posted to Maxine’s Instagram page she wrote, “had such a fantastic conversation with @dominiquet.a.r.jackson in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. Dominique said it best, “it’s not just about our right to exist, it’s also about the right to thrive.” It’s truly special to me to have the opportunity to speak to a compatriot in a space like this 🇹🇹. She left us with nuggets about being your own authentic self and standing firm in your power – whether you are Black, Trans, a woman, an immigrant – and using it as an asset. #TransgenderDayofVisibility”

During their in-depth and informative chat, Dominque discussed some alarming statistics.

  • 54% of trans people are subject to intimate partner violence.
  • 47% of trans people are sexually assaulted.
  • 22% of trans people do not have health coverage (32% if you’re looking at trans people of color)

It’s no secret that the Trans community is under attack because of the lack of acceptance and understanding of their lifestyles. Living in your truth is vital to surviving in this world. When people are overly invested in the lifestyle choices of others, it hinders a person’s ability to live authentically. This is why the LGBTQ+ community needs allies who will educate the masses in their moment of need.

“It starts in a simple place.  Represent and stand up for those people that are not in the room, when you are.  When you hear that person talk down about women (or trans people), correct them. It’s all ignorance when it comes to who we are and what they think about us. Speak up. There is power in being so strong, and knowing who you are, that who someone else is, does not offend you,” Dominique told Maxine.

Open conversations like this one assist in educating the world on the appropriate ways to take a stand against transphobia. True allyship is a never-ending job that has the power to shift things, if we continue to advocate for our community.

DON’T MISS…

Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia

Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 4 hours ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 6 hours ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 8 hours ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 8 hours ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 1 day ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close