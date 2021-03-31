Don’t fall for bogus COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Scammers are using a new trick to steal your personal information in the form of a “bogus” COVID-19 vaccine survey.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning about the emails and texts, which can appear to be legitimate to many consumers.

Typically, the text or email will ask you to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, you may be offered a free reward, as long as you pay the shipping fees. It’s a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward,” said the FTC.

Source: WRTV.com

