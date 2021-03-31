Loverman Tips of The Day
Cybersex Mistakes To Avoid

Woman lying in bed and using laptop at home

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

Engaging with a stranger

People are home right now and lonely. Some are choosing to only engage in cybersex as a way of being responsible. The best way to socially distance is to just not get together at all, and there’s nothing socially distant about in-person sex.

Not asking first

Consent matters whether it’s in person or over the Internet. Don’t forget that some states are cracking down on what they call cyber flashing (though some, sadly, are not criminalizing it).” If you’re a woman, you may think that men would welcome surprise cybersex,

Allowing recording

Don’t forget to disable recording capabilities if you don’t want your partner recording the session, and you probably shouldn’t want that. While it seems sexy to give him something he can watch later on his own, you just don’t know where that tape could wind up.

Liquids near devices

This rule can be difficult to follow since you might need lube to do what you do. If that is going to be the case, consider putting some sort of protective cover over your keyboard if using your laptop before getting started, or scoot very far away from the screen. You should also remove unrelated liquids, like cups of coffee or water.

Photos
Close