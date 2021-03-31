Celebrity News
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000

The piece still bears the original promotional sticker as seen in the crime scene photographs from that fatal night.

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

The hubcap from the SUV the Notorious B.I.G. rode in the night he was fatally shot is on sale, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The seller received the memento from a family friend who owned the car rental company that owned the vehicle, reports TMZ.   Apparently, the seller had it for years until they randomly decided to sell it. Now it’s up for grabs at an auction house called Moments in Time under the title “A Hubcap From Biggie’s Death Car” for a cool $150,000. 

Photos from the crime scene in 1997 show the GMC Suburban Biggie rode in with its hubcaps wearing the “THINK B.I.G. MARCH 25, 1997” stickers advertising the release of his final album, Life After Death.  Today, the 24-year old object is weathered with a partially peeled promotional sticker, as seen in updated photos on the auction site. 

Biggie died shortly after leaving a Vibe party at the L.A.’s Petersen Automotive Museum. His vehicle was one of two that stopped at a traffic light when a Chevrolet Impala SS pulled up beside him and fired four shots in a drive-by-styled execution by an unidentified shooter. Biggie was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. on March 9, 1997.  

In an interview for the documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, Damian “D-Roc” Butler, who was in the SUV with Biggie during the shooting, shared insight into the rapper’s mind on their final trip to Los Angeles before his murder. 

“We wasn’t out there on vacation,” he explained. “We didn’t know anybody out there. He actually wanted to make peace. He wanted to show we had nothing to show. We coming on good faith, not on rowdy stuff. We were just going to work, promoting the album. We was working.” 

His murder remains unsolved to this day. Read more here.

