Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Chinatown Market Finally Commits To Changing Its Offensive Name

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Basketball Rug Chinatown Market

Source: Chinatown Market / Chinatown Market

One of the biggest up-and-coming brands is undergoing a huge change.

Amidst the constant attacks on the AAPI community in America, a reckoning has occurred to be more accepting. And that has not only affected crime around the country but also clothing brands. Clothing brand Chinatown Market –whose name was always a bit eyebrow-raising– has finally decided to change its name. It all started with a Change.org petition that accused the brand of “cultural theft” because it’s owned by a white man named Mike Cherman.

“The concept of Chinatown is not for sale, especially not by a white person who only uses the word Chinatown as a synonym for bootleg. It is an act of cultural theft for a white person to profit off of people like Lebron James, Alicia Keys, and many others wearing CHINATOWN clothing. This is a company that was silent on #stopasianhate until three days after the Atlanta mass shooting, when Pres. Biden had already ordered that flags around the country be lowered to half staff. Does this sound like a company that is in touch with the needs of the Asian American community? Does Chinatown mean bootleg to you?” read the petition.

Cherman took to Instagram with a statement about what influenced the change and realizing that while the name was never meant to be derogatory, he now understands that it’s offensive and a form of cultural appropriation.

“The Asian American community is rightfully demanding all of us think and act more honestly. We should have done this sooner, but it is never too late to do the right thing,” Cherman writes. “Our name was inspired by the shops, people, and vibrance of Canal Street and Chinatown in New York but it’s not our name to use.”

He goes on to explain that he, along with his partners and retailer are currently figuring out how to donate proceeds from the existing product line to non-profits that serve the AAPI community.

CTM has yet to reveal what the new name will be.

Chinatown Market Finally Commits To Changing Its Offensive Name  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 20 hours ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 22 hours ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 4 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 5 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close