Rickey Unleashed: The Importance Of A Father Figure [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley took the day off yesterday to honor his uncle Herbert. He passed away last year and on his one anniversary, Rickey shares some special stories about his uncle. His uncle served as a father figure to him which is why Rickey loves to extend a hand to other boys in need of a father figure.

Listen to these stories Rickey shares about his uncle.

