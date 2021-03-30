This is How Guys Act When They Are in Love

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

He’s willing to open up

Men can be pretty closed off emotionally. They don’t talk much when things are bothering them and trying to get an inkling of what’s going on can be like pulling teeth. When a man is willing to open up to you emotionally, it’s a big sign that he has strong emotions for you.

He’s a better listener

Talking to some men can be like talking to a brick wall, or if he does happen to be listening, things go in one ear and right out the other. If a guy loves you, it’s likely that he’s more willing to listen to what you have to say.

He talks about you

Before a man falls in love, he may mention you in passing conversation to his friends or co-workers, which is pretty normal. But, when a man is in love, expect him to gush and gloat about you whenever he can.

He prioritizes you

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: