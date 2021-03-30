Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]

Curtis put the petty aside; for now.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent continues to flourish in Hollywood. His television project scored some major wins over the weekend.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Queens native and his hit series are adding some more hardware to the mantle. Last week Power Book II: Ghost won three categories at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. The show took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series. Additionally Mary J. Blige secured the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Monet Stewart Tejada, queen pin of the Tejada drug cartel. Also Method Man won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fofty took to social media to show his appreciation regarding the announcement. “I’d like to thank the NAACP for recognizing the work of the cast and crew of Ghost: Michael Rainey, Mary J. Blige, Clifford Smith better known as ‘M-E-T-H-O-D Man.’ We are excited that the fans are still continuing to support the Power universe” he said.

In the past the “I Get Money” rapper has been very critical of other organizations that celebrate talent on the big screen. In 2019 he made his disdain for the Emmy’s very clear after they snubbed Power. “The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion. F*** em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway”.

Starz Network has already ordered a season 2 and producer Courtney A. Kemp has alluded to TV LINE that things will get very interesting for Tariq. “In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

Photo: Bernard Smalls

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 20 hours ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 22 hours ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 4 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 5 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close