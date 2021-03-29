Celebrity News
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT

Turning lemons into lemonade.

Ja Rule is turning one of the biggest failures in his career into a bright spot. The rapper and actor has moved his last physical memory of the greatest party that never happened for some heavy change.

As spotted on TMZ the Queens native made a power move this week after successfully unloading a reminder of one of the biggest jigs of the twentieth century. According to the report he sold a one of one painting of the Fyre Festival logo for a cool $122,000 dollars via a NFT, a non-fungible token. This means the buyer, whose name has not been disclosed, will receive a unique digital code that is specific to the image.

The piece in question is a 48″ x 60″ oil visual that was commissioned by the Murder Inc. Records rapper and was done by Tripp Derrick Barnes. It originally lived at his space at the Fyre Festival headquarters but he moved it to his man cave at his New Jersey residence. And to hear him tell it the painting continued to give him bad juju years after the event disaster. “When I first had it made I was energized. I had embarked on a new business but then it became a symbol of what could have been. For me, it’s done and over with” he revealed. He noted that he originally wanted $600,000 for it but the move was not about money thus he settled for the significantly lower price point.

The painting was sold via his NFT exchange venture, FlipKick, which focuses on selling collectibles.

Photo: TMZ

Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

