How To Support A Friend Whose Choices You Don’t Support

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

When a friend starts engaging in behavior that you do not agree with, it can hit your relationship like a ton of bricks. Sometimes a friend will get into a toxic relationship that is so clearly bad for her. Maybe she’ll get into a line of work that goes against your values, or even just brings out the worst in your friend. Maybe she just befriends a new person you don’t like one bit. There are a lot of decisions friends can make that let us down, but we have to remember that as long as they continue to be loyal friends to us, we don’t have to burn that bridge.

Limit how much you hear

Leave your door open if she decides to change

Ask that it not affect your friendship

Lead by example

Easy on the unsolicited feedback

Make her laugh a lot

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: