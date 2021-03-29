Loverman Tips of The Day
HomeLoverman Tips Of The Day

The Dos And Don’ts Of Announcing A Breakup On Social Media

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

He cancelled after I went through the effort of ironing

Source: Charday Penn / Getty

Don’t give too many details

When announcing a breakup, keep it short and sweet. There’s no need to divulge personal details about your romantic relationship to your entire friend list. For one, most of us have been on sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for a long time.

Don’t tag them

Unless you’re issuing a joint statement, which clearly was not the case with A-Boogie and Ella Bandz, you should probably avoid tagging your ex in the post announcing your breakup. For one, it’s unnecessary. Two, it will make the awkward situation of telling the world that your relationship failed even more awkward by putting your ex on Front Street.

Don’t rant

While you may be tempted to drag your ex in the announcement, especially if the relationship ended on poor terms, resist the urge to rant. While you may be giving your ex the dragging that they very much deserve, you will make yourself look messy and unstable as well.

 

Block them if you need to

Seeing a former partner move on and live out their best life on social media while you are tending to your broken heart can be absolutely soul-crushing. With that in mind as you prepare to go through the healing process, it’s okay to mute or even block them if you need to.

 

Don’t try to make your ex jealous

There are many ways that you may feel tempted to get back at your ex for hurting you and one of them might be seeking to make them jealous on social media. This could be by immediately posting pictures or statuses that feature or hint at the possibility of a new love interest.

 

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE 

 

 

 

 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 2 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 3 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 3 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 4 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 4 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close