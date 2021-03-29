The Dos And Don’ts Of Announcing A Breakup On Social Media

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t give too many details

When announcing a breakup, keep it short and sweet. There’s no need to divulge personal details about your romantic relationship to your entire friend list. For one, most of us have been on sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for a long time.

Don’t tag them

Unless you’re issuing a joint statement, which clearly was not the case with A-Boogie and Ella Bandz, you should probably avoid tagging your ex in the post announcing your breakup. For one, it’s unnecessary. Two, it will make the awkward situation of telling the world that your relationship failed even more awkward by putting your ex on Front Street.

Don’t rant

While you may be tempted to drag your ex in the announcement, especially if the relationship ended on poor terms, resist the urge to rant. While you may be giving your ex the dragging that they very much deserve, you will make yourself look messy and unstable as well.

Block them if you need to

Seeing a former partner move on and live out their best life on social media while you are tending to your broken heart can be absolutely soul-crushing. With that in mind as you prepare to go through the healing process, it’s okay to mute or even block them if you need to.

Don’t try to make your ex jealous

There are many ways that you may feel tempted to get back at your ex for hurting you and one of them might be seeking to make them jealous on social media. This could be by immediately posting pictures or statuses that feature or hint at the possibility of a new love interest.

