The NFL is expected to vote this week on whether to change to a 17-game schedule for the upcoming season. According to ESPN, owners are expected to vote either Tuesday or Wednesday. Not everyone is pleased, however, as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and several others voiced their displeasure on Twitter. The league has had a 16-game regular season since 1978.

How do you feel about an extended schedule? Or is 16 games enough?

