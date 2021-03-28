Mistakes Never To Make While Online Dating During The Pandemic

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Social distancing and staying at home (under mandatory orders) have changed the way we move about in our day-to-day lives. Many of us are much more cautious about who we see, what we do, and where we go. In our attempts to protect ourselves and the people with whom we’re in direct contact, we make an extra effort to respect health guidelines — even at the expense of our relationships.

You’ve Got To Do The Work

Discernment & Creativity Go A Long Way

Ask The Important Questions

Most important, she advises those who are still online dating to “go into it open, asking questions that yield a conversation to gather the information that you want and need.” Sure, this can be one of the more uncomfortable steps in dating, but it can also keep you from wasting time.

Don’t Forget To Self-Reflect

Self-reflection is the key to figuring out what you want, in general, and this has proved to be beneficial when it comes to online dating as well. How we act while getting to know someone is a direct reflection of how well we love/know ourselves.

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: