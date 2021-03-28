How To Date Safely When You Still Aren’t Vaccinated

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Enjoy the getting-to-know-you phase

Instead of asking, “How do we do things the way we normally would, but during Covid?” maybe lean into doing things differently. There might be a benefit to it. When there isn’t a global pandemic, you can basically hook up with someone as soon as you both consent to it. And while you may tell yourself you’ll wait longer this time, the right combination of cocktails, music, and mood lighting may sway your decision.

If you slip up, quarantine

In an ideal world, you’ll take all of the precautions. You will only see this person after you’ve both quarantined, been tested, and all of that good stuff. However, if you mess up and link up without having taken the necessary precautions.

Get tested…COVID tested, that is

Speaking of getting tested, get tested! Obviously, you’ll still want to do your standard STD testing if and when you and this partner hook up/get serious/stop using condoms. But we’re talking about COVID-19 tests right now.

Don’t sleep around

Well, this one should go without saying, but this is no time to play the field and hedge your bets — at least not physically. If you want to chat with multiple people on the apps and go on virtual dates with several guys, that’s fine. But if you do get physical with one, you can’t get physical with another – at least not before quarantining and getting tested.

