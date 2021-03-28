Loverman Tips of The Day
HomeLoverman Tips Of The Day

How To Date Safely When You Still Aren’t Vaccinated

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Young couple in the garden

Source: MesquitaFMS / Getty

Enjoy the getting-to-know-you phase

Instead of asking, “How do we do things the way we normally would, but during Covid?” maybe lean into doing things differently. There might be a benefit to it. When there isn’t a global pandemic, you can basically hook up with someone as soon as you both consent to it. And while you may tell yourself you’ll wait longer this time, the right combination of cocktails, music, and mood lighting may sway your decision.

If you slip up, quarantine

In an ideal world, you’ll take all of the precautions. You will only see this person after you’ve both quarantined, been tested, and all of that good stuff. However, if you mess up and link up without having taken the necessary precautions.

Get tested…COVID tested, that is

Speaking of getting tested, get tested! Obviously, you’ll still want to do your standard STD testing if and when you and this partner hook up/get serious/stop using condoms. But we’re talking about COVID-19 tests right now.

Don’t sleep around

Well, this one should go without saying, but this is no time to play the field and hedge your bets — at least not physically. If you want to chat with multiple people on the apps and go on virtual dates with several guys, that’s fine. But if you do get physical with one, you can’t get physical with another – at least not before quarantining and getting tested.

 

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE 

 

 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 2 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 2 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 2 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 2 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 3 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 3 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 5 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 6 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close