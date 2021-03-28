Good Reasons Not To Brag About Your Relationship On Social Media

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

When you’re in love or really excited about a new relationship, sharing every little thing that you love about that person on social media is very tempting. You’re feeling good and you want to let other people know about it. Your partner may have just done something extremely sweet or said something insightful that you want to share with your social network. After you draft your post and just before you hit send, you get a slight feeling of discomfort and wonder whether or not it’s a good idea to share it with your 500-plus followers after all.

You invite people into your business

Life will humble you

You have nothing to prove

You make yourself appear insecure

