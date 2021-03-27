Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Saturday, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted her husband, the late Chadwick Boseman’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Tearing up to speak, “As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his Mom and Dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him,” Ledward Boseman began.

“Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person, but the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all, not in our communities.”

Bringing it to much-needed attention, Ledward Boseman spoke on the concerns of colon cancer to the black community, “Black people are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.” She mentioned that the routine screening age has recently been lowered to 45.

“If you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” she urged, adding, “This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages, so you don’t have any time to waste, even if you have no family history and even if you think that nothing is wrong. If you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs and know your body — listen to your body.”

She passionately directed the audience to StandUpToCancer.org/coloncancersymptoms for more information.

RELATED ARTICLE: Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears

RELATED ARTICLE: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At 42 From Colon Cancer

 

 

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 3 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 3 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 3 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 4 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 6 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 6 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close