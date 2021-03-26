Style & Fashion
Slay Gram: Halle Berry, Tia Mowry And Uzo Aduba Bring The Spring Style We Love

Spring is rapidly approaching. We can feel it with each warmer day and see it as our favorite celebrity women are wearing less and going out more. We love to see it! The fashion winds are blowing toward new trends we see blooming this season. The chocolate on chocolate trend is here to stay and you can expect to see bold colors and gold accessories as we get deeper into the season.

From Halle Berry‘s golden coat to Tia Mowry’s bright and bold suit to Uzo Aduba’s fabulous floral dress, it’s beginning to look a lot like Spring outside.

Halle Berry

Don’t stare at the sun but do stare at Halle Berry giving us all this energy! Berry is wearing a Collini Milano coat and Miu Miu sunglasses.

Jurnee Smollett

It’s golden hour in the garden and Jurnee Smollett looks like a flower. The Lovecraft Country star looks radiant in this purple top by RVDK and big gold hoop earrings.

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry is giving us sunbeam realness (see what we did there?!). The beloved actress and twin is serving in this super stylish suit by Akris.

Kash Doll

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is  serving a double serving of chocolate in this custom AndréDNA midi dress.

Uzo Aduba

Florals for spring? Hell yes. Uzo Aduba is a breath of fresh air in this belted Michael Kors dress paired with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Who wore your favorite look this week?

Slay Gram: Halle Berry, Tia Mowry And Uzo Aduba Bring The Spring Style We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

