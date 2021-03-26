Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Supreme Dropped a Really “Snappy” Retro Accessory for 2021, the Yashica 35mm Film Camera

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Supreme Yashica 35mm Film Camera

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Supreme always unveils some interesting accessories every year with its lookbooks, like this year’s Sea-Doo Spark Trixx, a mini-fridge, and an Akai MPC Live II for lovers of the boom-bap. Well, now you can capture your memories with the reusable Supreme x Yashica MF-1 camera.

What initially began as a quirky Kickstarter project in 2019, the plastic point-and-shoot camera is really a relaunched item by a previously defunct Japanese company, and it was marketed as “the forgotten journey of a timeless art.”

Apparently, Supreme forgot how bad the journey was the first time around, though. On top of the fact that the enclosure is plasticky and flimsy and photo quality begins to fade after approximately 60 feet, professional reviewers gave it a spin and came away disappointed with its performance versus other cameras in its class as well. One photog even went as far as calling it “absolute garbage” and “perhaps the objectively worst camera I’ve ever used.”

Nevertheless, it will probably retail for $60, which is what it initially sold for in 2019, but no official price has been given.

You can visit a Supreme store or shop online to get the Supreme x Yashica MF-1 in either black or red, and you might want to snag a few quickly, before inventory runs out. If the interwebs are any indication, getting your own might not come at such “absolute garbage prices” when it’s all done.

Supreme Dropped a Really “Snappy” Retro Accessory for 2021, the Yashica 35mm Film Camera  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 16 hours ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 16 hours ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 20 hours ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 22 hours ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 1 day ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 1 day ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 1 day ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 2 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 2 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 3 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 3 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 4 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 5 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close