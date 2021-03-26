Sports
round21 Dropping WNBA-Inspired Backboard In Honor of Women's History Month On NTWRK

A portion of each backboard's sales supports the next generation of female basketball players in the Future Ladies Who Hoop program founded by Amber "The Mayor" Batchelor. 

round21 Dropping WNBA-Inspired Backboard In Honor of Women's History Month

Source: round 21 / NTWRK

Before Women’s History Month comes to a close, round21 and NTWRK are partnering once again to bring the perfect gift for the lady hooper in your home.

Instead of shattering the glass ceiling, round21 is shattering the backboard with its latest WNBA-inspired mini-hoop influenced by iconic pro-basketball players like  Renee Montgomery, Sue Bird, Candace Parker, Sydney Colson, Monique Billings, Nneka Ogwumike, Monique Billings, Cynthia Cooper, Tasha Cloud, Elena Delle Donne, Sheryl Swoopes, Swin Cash, Jamad Fiin, A’ja Wilson and so many more.

Dubbed the “Shattered” backboard, it was created to honor the bold, fearless women who have shattered glass ceilings in sports and art. So it makes perfect sense for a company like round21, a sports lifestyle brand founded by former basketball player and Peloton executive Jasmine Maietta to be pushing this message.

In honor of Women’s History Month, round21 announced its newest backboard collection that will be available on NTWRK beginning March 27 as part of their “Off Court” festival, a two-day virtual celebration of all things basketball curated by Chicago designer Don C.

A portion of each backboard’s sales supports the next generation of female basketball players in the Future Ladies Who Hoop program founded by Amber “The Mayor” Batchelor.

The “Shattered” collection follows the round21xSierato REC Collection that exclusively dropped on NTWRK in January. The backboard is also currently available on round21’s website for $78.

Photo: round 21 / NTWRK

round21 Dropping WNBA-Inspired Backboard In Honor of Women’s History Month On NTWRK  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Photos
Close