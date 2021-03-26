Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Battled With Her Sexuality [WATCH]

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out on some memories she had with Whitney Houston.  She says that she recalls a time where Whitney Houston struggled with her sexuality because of the black community and most people knew that Robyn Crawford was her partner.  In other news, Lil Duval is allegedly single and you’ll never guess who he’s moved on from.  Hear Gary’s Tea break down what’s going on.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 photos Launch gallery

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Gary’s Tea: Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Battled With Her Sexuality [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 1 day ago
03.26.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 4 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 4 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 4 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 4 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close