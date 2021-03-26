Rihanna Hints At New Music “Soon”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna may be coming out with her first new music since 2016. The 33-year-old singer released a video on Instagram Wednesday celebrating her most recent album Anti, which is the first by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard album chart. A fan commented that she should celebrate by releasing a new song, and Rihanna replied, “I think I should,” and added, “Soon” but “just one though.” Over the past few years, Rihanna has been focusing on her Fenty cosmetic and lingerie brands.

