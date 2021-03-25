Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

In What’s Trending, we’re discussing “relationship guru” #DerrickJaxn‘s video of him confessing to cheating on his wife. Listeners call in and answer the question, Can your relationship recover after being publicly humiliated by your mate?

Eva and Da Brat get straight to the point when it comes to how they feel about the situation and what they think his wife should do instead to get her groove back.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 3 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 3 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 3 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 3 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 3 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close